Police seized two cars after reports of a dangerous driving at a car meet of over 200 vehicles in Hampshire.

Police seized two cars due to driving offences during car meet of over 200 vehicles. | Hampshire Police

The car meet started at Winchester Park & Ride at around 8.30pm on Sunday, October 27 with members of the public reporting dangerous and anti-social driving to the police.

The group then travelled to the Petersfield area and set up at Alton Retail Park on Mill Lane at 10.30pm where officers successfully dispersed the group while also seizing two BMW’s.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Two vehicles – a yellow BMW and a white BMW – were both seized as a result, following the drivers of those vehicles contravening previous warnings provided to them around the nature of their driving behaviour.

“Our roads policing and investigations teams are working hard to collect and review all available footage, including CCTV and body worn video from our officers who attended, to identify those involved and consider any further offences they may have committed, in order for us to take the appropriate action.

“If you have any information about the incidents last night, or any video footage or Dash Cam, please contact police on 101, quoting 44240468328, or submit information to us online.”

The police spokesperson added: “You can also report incidents of dangerous or anti-social driving through Hants SNAP, which is a police initiative aimed at dealing with alleged road traffic offences.”

The Hants SNAP website can be found here.