Gosport man accused of raping teenager at address appears in court
A man accused of raping a teenager at a Gosport address has appeared in court.
Yordan Alekov, 21, of Rowner Road, Gosport, is accused of raping an 18-year-old woman at a property in the same road on Saturday 22 March. Police were called at 10.15pm before arresting him and then later charging him.
Alekov appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court after being charged with rape and sexual assault. His case was sent for trial after he entered not guilty pleas.
He was remanded in custody until the trial on September 15. The trial is expected to last four days.