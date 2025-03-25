Driver let off by police after smashing into several parked vehicles in Southsea
Police said they were called at 10.38am following a report the driver of a Vauxhall Astra had hit several parked vehicles on Allens Road, by the junction of Waverley Road.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers spoke to the driver at the scene. No injuries have been sustained. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.”
A witness said: “He hit two parked cars and then continued driving before smashing into the back of a parked van.”
A picture of the aftermath shows the front of the Vauxhall crumpled from where it crashed into the van. The damaged car was recovered following the incident.