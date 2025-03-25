Driver let off by police after smashing into several parked vehicles in Southsea

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 25th Mar 2025, 13:20 BST
A driver smashed into several parked vehicles in Southsea today before being let off by police.

A car smashed into a van having hit parked cars in Southsea todayplaceholder image
A car smashed into a van having hit parked cars in Southsea today | Stu Vaizey

Police said they were called at 10.38am following a report the driver of a Vauxhall Astra had hit several parked vehicles on Allens Road, by the junction of Waverley Road.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers spoke to the driver at the scene. No injuries have been sustained. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.”

A witness said: “He hit two parked cars and then continued driving before smashing into the back of a parked van.”

A picture of the aftermath shows the front of the Vauxhall crumpled from where it crashed into the van. The damaged car was recovered following the incident.

