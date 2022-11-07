Gosport man arrested for attacking a shopper and stealing their phone in a Co-op convenience store
A MAN has been arrested after assaulting a shopper and stealing their phone in a convenience store.
The 18-year-old from Gosport was detained following the robbery at a Co-op in Forton Road. He entered a shop on Friday evening at 8pm and attacked a customer – stealing their phone.
The man was detained by means of community resolution a day later. Police enquiries into the robbery are ongoing.
A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: ‘At around 8pm on Saturday, November 5, an 18-year-old from Gosport was arrested on Forton Road on suspicion of robbery and possession of cannabis.
‘This follows an incident at the Forton Road Co-op at around 7.50pm on Friday 4 November whereby a 19-year-old man was assaulted and had his phone stolen.
‘The man who was arrested was dealt with by means of community resolution for the cannabis possession and has been bailed with conditions until February 5, 2023, in relation to the robbery while enquiries continue.’