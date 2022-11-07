The 18-year-old from Gosport was detained following the robbery at a Co-op in Forton Road. He entered a shop on Friday evening at 8pm and attacked a customer – stealing their phone.

The man was detained by means of community resolution a day later. Police enquiries into the robbery are ongoing.

The man attacked a shopper at a Co-op store in Forton Road, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: ‘At around 8pm on Saturday, November 5, an 18-year-old from Gosport was arrested on Forton Road on suspicion of robbery and possession of cannabis.

‘This follows an incident at the Forton Road Co-op at around 7.50pm on Friday 4 November whereby a 19-year-old man was assaulted and had his phone stolen.