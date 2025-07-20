A woman beater who “broke” his ex-partner and “controlled” her life for two years has been found guilty of attacking her at a Portsmouth address.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Michael Antram, 33, of White Oak Walk, Havant, denied his offending before going on the run. But now he has been found guilty of his crimes at Portsmouth Crown Court and will spend the next two months behind bars waiting to be sentenced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Antram was found guilty of two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on his former partner at Dursley Crescent in Paulsgrove on March 21 and 23 in 2023.

Jurors also found him guilty of criminal damage at the same address on March 21, 2023. He admitted failing to surrender after not turning up at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on October 8 last year.

His former partner said: “I was in an abusive relationship with him for two years. I don’t want him to be able to do this again to anyone. He broke me and controlled my life for two years and he just wants to hide away.”

Antram will next appear at court to be sentenced on September 26. He was remanded in custody until then.