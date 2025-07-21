A teenager has been given a six year sentence after a shocking late night attack on a woman who he stabbed six times.

Teejay Scott, 19, of The Anchorage in Gosport, was sentenced to a Young Offender’s Institute after admitting to carrying out the attack shortly before 4am on Sunday, July 28, 2024. Scott was involved in an altercation with a 28-year-old woman on Gosport High Street and an hour later he attacked her near to Walpole Park where she was waiting for a lift.

Scott ran off following the assault with the victim requiring surgery at Queen Alexandra Hospital where she was treated for the six stab wounds.

He was found not guilty of attempted murder at an earlier trial but was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on July 15 after he previously admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a knife in a public place.

Officer in charge of the case DC Ethan Beesley said, “Scott’s sentence in a Young Offender’s Institution, that is used to detain people under the age of twenty-one, is for a significant period and sends a clear message that we do not tolerate violence against women and girls or knife crime in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight.

“Thankfully the victim’s injuries were not life threatening, but Scott’s actions could have caused much more serious harm. I really do hope that this sentence helps the victim to be able to move on with her life safe in the knowledge that justice has been served. No-one should go for a night out and be subjected to threats or violence. This is an extreme example, but we work hard with partner agencies and licensed premises to ensure that the night-time economies in our towns are safe for everyone.

“We will continue to do all we can to ensure that those who carry knives will face the full consequences for their actions”.

Information on the support services and advice offered by police regarding violence against women and girls can be found here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/police-forces/hampshire-constabulary/areas/campaigns/2022/violence-against-women-and-girls/