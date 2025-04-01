Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been jailed for 25 years for the rape and sexual abuse of a child in Gosport.

Sean Healy, 76, of Maynard Close, Gosport, repeatedly offended a girl between November 17, 2014, and November 16, 2020, starting when she was very young. Police praised the bravery of the victim who read out a statement at the sentencing hearing on Monday, March 31, saying “today is the last day Mr Healy will hold me back”.

Sean Healy, 76, was jailed for a total of 25 for the rape and sexual abuse of a child in Gosport. | Hampshire Police

Mr Healy was charged with two counts of raping a girl under the age of 13, four counts of assaulting a girl under the age of 13 by touching, and one count of assault by penetration of a girl under the age of 13, all of which took place at his home address.

Having denied the charges he was found guilty of all seven charges by a majority jury verdict at Portsmouth Crown Court on October 25, 2024, the same court where he was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

During the sentencing hearing the court heard a statement from the victim, which included the following: “I have let what Mr Healy put me through drag me down for the past years and it has drained me. To this day I have been letting the trauma hold me back from achieving my goals. Today is the last day Mr Healy will hold me back”.

DC Lucy Allan, from the Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “Sean Healy is a dangerous individual who continuously abused a child over a number of years, starting when the girl was very young.

“The bravery of this girl in speaking to police and reliving the most traumatic moments of her childhood is to be commended. Her courage has ensured that Healy has been sent to prison where he cannot harm another child.

“Crimes of this nature are some of the worst that police have to investigate, but we will do everything we can to safeguard those who have been abused, secure justice for them, and relentlessly pursue the criminals who prey on the most vulnerable members of society such as children.”

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We want to encourage anyone who has been affected by child sexual abuse to contact police on 101, where you can speak to an officer in confidence.

“We recognise that not everyone has the confidence to talk to police about what they have experienced. Please be reassured that there are other services available that can offer you specialist support to help you deal with the impact of abuse.

“For information and contact details relating to sexual abuse support services, you can visit our dedicated web page: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rsa/rape-and-sexual-assault/support-for-victims-of-rape-and-sexual-assault/

“You can also find out more about how to report, and seek support for child abuse here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/caa/child-abuse/

“Alternatively, contact Child Line on 0800 11 11, or if you are an adult who has been affected, you can call the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000.”