Woman punched in face by van driver at traffic lights on M27 slip road

A female driver in her 20s was grabbed before having her glasses removed and then punched in the face at traffic lights on an M27 slip road after a road rage incident with a van driver.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident at traffic lights on the junction 9 slip road, off the eastbound carriageway of the M27, on Thursday 20 March.

“During the incident, the victim – a woman in her 20s – was grabbed by her clothing, punched in the face and had her glasses removed, leaving her with bruises,” police said.

“The assault, which is reported to have occurred between 7.05pm and 7.10pm which followed an earlier road-related incident on the M27.”

Police are now looking for a white man aged in his 50s or 60s with short brown/grey hair with an average build and tanned skin. He was driving a small white Citroen van.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may recognise the above description, or anyone who has any information which may assist in our investigation,” police added.

“Were you on the M27 or sliproad at the time of the incident, and do you recall witnessing it? Do you have any footage of the assault, including dash cam or mobile phone.

“If you can help us with any of the above questions, please contact 101 and quote incident number 44250123135.”

You can also report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, below, or via Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.