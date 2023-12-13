Three more people have been charged as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of a 22-year-old.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three more people have now been charged with offences relating to Levi’s death and they will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, December 13)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter West, aged 42, of Fisgard Road in Gosport has been charged with two counts of assisting an offender.

Three people have been charged as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of 22-year-old Levi Kent from Gosport. Picture: Christopher Furlong

Liam Savage, aged 37, of Trinity Green in Gosport has been charged with two counts of assisting an offender.

Mark Phillips, aged 56, of Gilbert Close in Gosport has been charged with perverting the course of justice, namely providing a statement to police that is alleged to have been false.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy West, aged 18 of Fisgard Road in Gosport has been charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Aiden West, aged 24, of Tudor Close in Gosport has been charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Sarah Flynn, aged 35, of James Close in Gosport has been charged with assisting an offender.

Joanne West, aged 45, of no fixed abode has been charged with two counts of assisting an offender.