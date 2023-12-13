Gosport murder probe: Three more people charged as part of ongoing investigation into death of Levi Kent
The police were called to Keyes Road in Bridgemary at 2.32am on Friday 24 November after Levi Kent had been seriously assaulted in the area but he subsequently died from his injuries.
Three more people have now been charged with offences relating to Levi’s death and they will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, December 13)
Peter West, aged 42, of Fisgard Road in Gosport has been charged with two counts of assisting an offender.
Liam Savage, aged 37, of Trinity Green in Gosport has been charged with two counts of assisting an offender.
Mark Phillips, aged 56, of Gilbert Close in Gosport has been charged with perverting the course of justice, namely providing a statement to police that is alleged to have been false.
Four people have already been charged with offences relating to Levi’s death and they are due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on January 10, 2024.
Tommy West, aged 18 of Fisgard Road in Gosport has been charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article.
Aiden West, aged 24, of Tudor Close in Gosport has been charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article.
Sarah Flynn, aged 35, of James Close in Gosport has been charged with assisting an offender.
Joanne West, aged 45, of no fixed abode has been charged with two counts of assisting an offender.
