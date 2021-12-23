Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police’s roads unit launched their annual drink and drug driving campaign, Operation Holly, on December 1 for a month.

Police warned drivers that getting behind the wheel while impaired increases chances of road users being killed or seriously injured in a crash.

Police doing road side breathalyser test

But despite the warnings, police have still been left to deal with numerous danger-drivers flouting the laws.

Within the first two weeks of the operation 567 breath tests were conducted with 10 positive results, 78 drug wipes were carried out with 35 positive results, and 138 people were arrested - 84 for drink driving and 54 for drug driving.

And with the peak festive period still to come the figures are ‘set to rise even further with continued proactive stops’, police have said.

Efforts to catch law-breakers also saw police stop 138 drivers on Anglesea Road in Portsmouth on the Friday and Saturday evenings last week. Six people were arrested - three for drink driving and three for drug driving.

Four vehicles in a dangerous condition were also stopped, with drivers ordered to make them roadworthy before being allowed to drive again. Several other road safety offences were dealt with and tickets were issued.

Among other notable incidents during December, traffic cops snared Elliott Dugan who was caught speeding 100mph in a black Range Rover SVR, worth £99,620, along the stretch of the A27 in Havant on December 4.

When pulled over by astounded officers and breathalysed, the 28-year-old, of The Mallards, Havant, blew 67 microgrammes (mg) of alcohol – just shy of twice the legal limit of 35.

Dugan was taken into custody and has since pleaded guilty to a charge of drink-driving during a hearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

Dugan was disqualified from driving for 18 months and handed a £480 fine plus court costs.

In another result for the roads policing unit, a suspected drug-driver, who used black tape to try and change their number plate, was caught by police.

The driver was stopped in Portsmouth after attempting to hoodwink officers with his dodgy DIY on the car.

But the con was soon noticed by eagle-eyed police, who spotted the black tape attempting to mask the driver’s true number plate identification.

Speaking on Twitter, the roads policing unit said: ‘Driver stopped in Portsmouth. Alterations to the number plate didn't cover up that the driver was unlicensed and uninsured. He also provided a positive drug wipe for cocaine and was arrested.’

Sergeant Dave Hazlett, of the roads policing unit, said of the operation: ‘For anyone out there considering driving after drinking alcohol or taking drugs over the festive period, these figures should act as a serious warning.

‘We are out in your communities, and if we know the signs of drink and drug driving – so is it worth the risk of being caught, let alone the harm you could do to yourself and other road users?

‘Drink and drug driving is one of the four main causes of injury and death on our roads. Even the slightest amount in your system could reduce your ability to drive safely, therefore increasing the risk of causing serious harm to yourself or others.

‘We are making arrests and will be stopping more vehicles as the operation progresses, with the help of officers across all areas of Hampshire Constabulary.

‘I want to take this opportunity to thank the vast majority of drivers who are making the right choices and complying with the law.

‘Our priority is always to make the roads safer for everyone.’

Call 999 in an emergency or 101 with information on drink or drug driving

