Havant man arrested on suspicion of indecently exposing himself to teenage boys

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Oct 2024, 15:20 BST
A man has been arrested on suspicion of indecently exposing himself to two teenage boys in Hampshire.

The man, 53, from Havant was arrested on suspicion of exposure following and incident just before 5.30pm on Sunday, October 27. Two teenage boys reported seeing someone expose themselves on the bridge that leads to Bancroft Way from the Hermitage Stream area, near to Stockheath Lane.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers investigating an indecent exposure in Havant have arrested a man in connection with the incident. As part of our enquiries, we have arrested a 53 year-old man from Havant on suspicion of exposure.

“He remains in police custody at this time. Officers from Havant’s Neighbourhood Policing Team are carrying out regular patrols in the area and anyone who has any concerns can speak to one of our uniformed officers.”

Police have confirmed the boys were not physically hurt in the incident.

