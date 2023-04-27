Hampshire Roads Policing Unit seized two cars while patrolling in Havant on Wednesday, April 26, the first of which was driven by a learner who was driving over the speed limit.

According to a force spokesperson, the passenger purported to be ‘supervising’ the learner was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, although later released with no action to be taken against him. A friend arrived and was arrested for drink-driving, driving without a licence, and without insurance.

Two were arrested after police stopped a speeding learner driver in Havant.

Normantas Kazlovsis, 33 from Rotherham, will face further trial for the offences next month, and is currently on conditional bail.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘Officers investigating a road-related incident in Havant have charged a man.

‘The charges come after a vehicle was stopped by officers after driving at excessive speed on Hulbert Road in Havant in the early hours of Wednesday, April 26. Normantas Kazlovskis, 33, of Dearne Road, Bolton-upon-Dearne in Rotherham has been charged with drink-driving, driving without a licence and driving without valid insurance.

‘He appeared at court yesterday – April 26 – and was released on conditional bail until his next appearance at court on Thursday, May 11. A 34-year-old from Aberdeen was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, but following enquiries, was later released and no further action taken.’