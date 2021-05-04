Shanade Fletcher, 19, was caught in Stockheath Road in Leigh Park on April 5, in Pennerly Court in Warren Park on May 3, and Daffodil Way in Denvilles, Havant, on May 22.

Each time she was driving a silver Ford Fiesta.

Fletcher, of Daffodil Way, faced three charges of cannabis driving and one of benzoylecgonine - a cocaine breakdown product.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse.

Magistrates imposed a two-year community order with three-month electronic tag curfew between 8pm-5am.

Fletcher was more than triple the cannabis blood limit three times, and once four times the benzoylecgonine limit.

She must complete 15 days' rehabilitation activities.

Fletcher must pay a £90 surcharge and £85 costs.

She also admitted a racist public order offence causing harassment, alarm or distress in Havant on August 15.

She admitted all the driving charges.

