The 18-year-old from Havant suffered serious injuries after being involved in the collision yesterday evening (October 10). Riding a red Benelli Tornado motorcycle, the woman was hit by a silver Vauxhall Astra in Waltham Chase – at the junction of Gravel Hill and Forest Road at 8.30pm.

The car driver was detained at the scene. Police said: “The motorcyclist, an 18-year-old woman from Havant, was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The crash took place at the junction of Gravel Hill and Forest Road, Waltham Chase. Picture: Google Street View.

"The driver of the Astra, a 55-year-old man from Wickham, was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and drug driving.” The man has been released on bail until January 11, 2024.