A Portsmouth school headteacher has praised student “stoicism” a day after a “distressing” stabbing horrified a neighbourhood.

Springfield School in Drayton | Google

The terrifying incident on Lower Drayton Lane happened in broad daylight at 3.46pm on Monday (March 10) near Springfield School, Drayton, just after it had finished for the day.

Today, uniformed police officers guarded the school for drop-off and pick-up times to ease fears of anxious pupils, parents and staff.

Monday’s incident led to the victim - understood to be a boy from the school - being stabbed before he was rushed to hospital. A pool of blood was spotted at the scene of the knifing.

Police said the victim was in a stable condition last night while a teenage male was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and remains in custody.

Pool of blood in Lower Drayton Lane after stabbing | Supplied

Now Springfield headteacher Sara Spivey has issued an updated email to parents today following her emergency message on Monday evening. She said: “First and foremost, I would like to thank the school community, and in particular our students, who have demonstrated stoicism and care in response to this distressing occurrence.

“Senior staff and I spoke with all students first thing this morning in order to reassure them and share with them what information we can. They were also advised as to how they could raise any concerns or ask for support at school.

“The police are keeping in close contact with the school and were able to confirm later yesterday evening that an individual had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm. It is our understanding that the assaulted person remains in a stable condition in hospital.”

The headteacher said uniformed police officers attended school drop off and pick up times today and “will do this again tomorrow”. She continued: “You will understand that this is an ongoing police investigation. The advice to the community remains to avoid speculation and to contact the police directly should they have any information.

“We appreciate the very upsetting nature of this incident and that families may have concerns regarding their child’s safety when travelling to/from and attending school as a result. The school has been reassured by the quick response of the police and other agencies, and will continue to support while collectively ensuring that appropriate safeguarding measures are in place for the local community and school.

“Thank you for your support and understanding. I will update you again, as appropriate, should we receive further information.”

A police spokesperson said on Monday: “We remain in the area carrying out further enquiries and there is currently a police scene on Lower Drayton Lane. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference number 44250106313.”

A Portsmouth City Council spokesperson said of the authority’s efforts to tackle knife crime: “The council supports the police violence reduction unit with Operation Sceptre (knife crime awareness week and associated information and resources) and regularly shares information through our communications with all education settings in the city.”

Police and Springfield School have been approached for comment today.