A report into Hampshire Police’s vetting, professional standards and counter-corruption has been released with one area requiring improvement.

The report by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) graded the vetting of police officers and staff as ‘requires improvement’. Issues were found in the staff levels of the vetting team, how it identifies adverse information in applications, and in its management of the vetting process.

While the vetting process was the main area of concern it also only rated ‘upholding the standards of professional behaviour’ and ‘tackling potential corruption’ as adequate - with areas flagged for improvement.

The report found that the force vetting unit “doesn't have enough staff to meet the demand it faces” with the team working on 223 vetting applications at the time of the inspection, and a further 462 waiting to be processed. The lack of staff meant 203 individuals with expired recruitment vetting had not been asked to submit renewal forms,

It also highlighted an issue with the identification of adverse information in the vetting process and ensuring it is escalated to management level.

The report stated: “We saw evidence of the vetting analysts failing to identify information as adverse. For example, we saw an individual with significant financial debt and another subject to an earlier anti-corruption investigation. In these cases, analysts granted clearance without referring the file through the management structure.”

The report said that management were aware of the issue and training was being provided to “improve understanding”.

The last issue flagged by the HMICFRS report was the constabulary's “understanding of disproportionality in vetting arrangements”.

When inspected, the force did not analyse the the way in which “outcomes of vetting applications from people who declare one or more of the nine protected characteristics” (age, disability, gender reassignment, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief, sex and sexual orientation).

A new IT system installed in March 2024 has enabled them to collect this information since then, however there is enough data to “complete meaningful analysis”.

Commenting on the report, Acting Chief Constable Sam de Reya said: “The force welcomes the inspection into the effectiveness of our integrity arrangements. This is a fundamental part of policing and crucial in maintaining the trust and confidence of both our officers, staff and volunteers and our communities across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

“We had already recognised and responded to the challenges around our vetting arrangements, particularly around ensuring we had sufficient resources to meet demand. Our ambitious recruitment programme to increase the number of police officers within force required us to also bring in more staff to carry out vetting checks.

“The report recognised our efforts to increase capacity within the team, and we have recruited a further 12 staff since the inspection. Importantly, our robust processes ensure that only those who are suitable for policing are able to join the force.

“The quality and standard of complaints and conduct investigations were found to be good, with the decision-making of our teams recognised as being proportionate, consistent and fair. We have strong corruption prevention policies and have introduced prevent and protect officers to improve the identification and management of those who present a potential risk to the organisation.

“I am pleased the inspection also highlighted the welfare support for those accused of wrongdoing, those who have made allegations, and the officers and staff conducting the investigations.

“It also recognised the good level of service provided around public complaints, providing timely and meaningful updates and ensuring a comprehensive and detailed response is given at the conclusion of the investigation.

“We work hard every day to promote and maintain high standards of professional behaviour and adherence to the Code of Ethics. I expect all officers, staff and volunteers to operate with the highest integrity, keeping themselves and the public safe. We are already working hard on the areas where we need to improve to continue to deliver the highest standards of policing for our communities.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones said: “The findings in the HMICFRS report are fair and reflect concerns I have held for some time regarding the Constabulary’s capability to thoroughly and efficiently vet police officers, staff, and volunteers.

"For well over three years, I have consistently raised concerns over the Professional Standards Department (PSD) investigative judgement and timeliness of investigations, in addition to the issue of delays and backlogs in the vetting unit. The ability to vet individuals quickly and to the appropriate standard is fundamental to public trust and confidence in policing.

"As Commissioner, I have already provided additional funding to support increased staffing within the vetting unit. This investment is intended to bring down waiting times, clear the backlog, and ensure that everyone currently serving, or applying to serve, in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, is vetted to the correct level and with appropriate oversight.

"One of my core priorities has been to increase officer numbers, backed year-on-year by public funding through the council tax precept. The Constabulary’s ability to meet those recruitment targets depends on an efficient and effective vetting system and a fit for purpose PSD.

"These are all areas I have raised with the Chief Constable and senior leaders in the force, and I have asked for urgent action to expedite improvements across the board."

The full report can be found at https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/.