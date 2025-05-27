A Waterlooville man has been jailed for six months after admitting to 14 different shoplifting offences.

Michael Daniel William Chandler, 40, of Kite Close , Wecock Farm, admitted to stealing more than £750 worth of items including meat, chocolate, and alcohol.

The incidents occurred between February 28 and May 1 at Co-Op stores on White Dirt Lane in Clanfield, The Precinct in Crookhorn, Havant Road in Drayton, and London Road in Purbrook. He also took from the Tesco stores on Lovedean Lane and London Road in Waterlooville.

On Friday, May 23 he was sentenced to six months in prison at Portsmouth Magistrates Court, ordered to pay compensation to the stores, and was also given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for three years.

The CBO prevents him from entering any Co-Op or Tesco store, entering the One Stop store on Hart Plain Avenue, remaining on any retail premises where he has been banned or asked to leave.

Sergeant Colin Webb from Waterlooville’s Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Targeting shoplifters is a priority for the district, and we will be relentlessly pursuing those that are violent to staff or are repeat offenders.

“Shoplifting will not be tolerated in Havant and Waterlooville, and offenders will be dealt with robustly, both by us and the courts. We’re working closely with retailers to reduce offending and address the concerns of the business community.

“Please continue to report incidents of shoplifting to us, as this helps us build a stronger picture of prolific offenders and hot-spot areas for crime.”