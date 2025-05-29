Two men arrested on the M3 after £50,000 worth of rum stolen from HGV at Fleet Services
The men’s van was stopped by the police on the M3 using a stop stick to deflate its tyres in the early hours of this morning (May 29). 2,300 bottles of rum were discovered inside the vehicle.
Officers located the van after a HGV driver reported the locks to his lorry had been cut with the items taken and put into a van at Fleet Services at around 12.30am.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.30am this morning (May 29) to a report of suspicious circumstances relating to a van at Fleet Services on the M3 southbound.
“It was reported that a lock on a trailer of an HGV lorry had been cut and entry had been gained. Items were then reportedly placed into a van, which left the scene.
“Officers deployed to the area and located the van on the M3 southbound, near J5. Officers safely used a stop stick and two of the van’s tyres were deflated.
“The van was searched and officers located approximately 2,300 bottles of rum worth an estimated £50,000. All items, including the van, rum and bolt croppers, were seized.”
A 33-year-old man from Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and theft from a motor vehicle.
A 30-year-old man, also from Dewsbury, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, theft from a motor vehicle, using a vehicle without third party insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
The two men remain in custody at this time.