Police are appealing for witnesses following the rape of a vulnerable teenager in Chichester.

The 15-year-old victim was attacked in a field near the Roman wall and stream, close to the A286 Avenue De Chartres, between 7pm and 9.30pm on Wednesday, March 19. After the attack, she was able to seek assistance from members of the public and alert the police.

Four teenagers aged 16 and two aged 15, all from the Chichester area, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of rape. They have been released on conditional bail until the end of June, pending further investigation.

The victim has received support from specialist services following the incident. Police are now calling for help from the public.

Detective constable Gemma Mulloy said: “This was a horrific attack on a vulnerable victim and we recognise the concern this will cause in the community.

“We swiftly arrested six suspects – some of whom are known to the victim – in connection with the incident, and we are now appealing for anyone with any information to please come forward, as we seek to establish the exact circumstances.

“Were you in the area around that time and did you witness any suspicious activity? Did you capture anything on camera, or have you seen any relevant footage circulating online?

“Contact us online or via 101, quoting crime reference 47250052298.”

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.