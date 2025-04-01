Men with poles and knives caught fighting in Albert Road, Southsea
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A group of males with weapons were scrapping in Albert Road close to Kings Theatre around 11pm on Sunday.
A large police presence including several vehicles swamped the area as one male escaped from the incident with just minor injuries. A man was spotted being arrested and placed in the back of a force van.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called just before 11pm on 30 March to a report of a fight in progress in Albert Road, with a group of males wielding metal poles and knives. Officers attended and found one male with minor injuries.”
Police said a 20-year-old man from Emsworth was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of a bladed article.
Two men from Southsea, aged 22 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.
“They remain in custody while further enquiries are carried out. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44250138796,” the spokesperson added.