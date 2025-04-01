Man in 40s dies suddenly at Portsmouth address as police attend scene

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 1st Apr 2025, 10:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police attended a Portsmouth address after the “sudden death” of a man in his 40s.

Emergency services attend address in Chichester Road, Copnor, where a man in his 40s died suddenlyEmergency services attend address in Chichester Road, Copnor, where a man in his 40s died suddenly
Emergency services attend address in Chichester Road, Copnor, where a man in his 40s died suddenly | Stu Vaizey

Two police vehicles and two ambulances were seen in Chichester Road by the junction with Copnor Road on Saturday evening around 7.30pm.

Hampshire Police said they were not treating the death as suspicious at the present time. A spokesperson said: “We were called just after 7.30pm on 29 March to a report of a sudden death of a man in his 40s at an address in Chichester Road.

“This is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice