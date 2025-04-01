Man in 40s dies suddenly at Portsmouth address as police attend scene

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police attended a Portsmouth address after the “sudden death” of a man in his 40s.

Emergency services attend address in Chichester Road, Copnor, where a man in his 40s died suddenly | Stu Vaizey

Two police vehicles and two ambulances were seen in Chichester Road by the junction with Copnor Road on Saturday evening around 7.30pm.

Hampshire Police said they were not treating the death as suspicious at the present time. A spokesperson said: “We were called just after 7.30pm on 29 March to a report of a sudden death of a man in his 40s at an address in Chichester Road.

“This is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”