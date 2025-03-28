Hostile man arrested for racist abuse and threatening behaviour at Portsmouth train station
Several police vehicles were seen detaining males around 7.30pm on Wednesday, one of whom was “shouting” as he was handcuffed, a witness told The News. A fight was thought to have taken place on a train but police did not confirm this.
The witness said: “One male was brought out in handcuffs shouting, one was already in the van and then another was brought out the main entrance into a car.”
Now British Transport Police has given details over the incident, with the force saying only one man was actually arrested. “Officers were called to Portsmouth and Southsea railway station at around 7.30pm on Wednesday (26 March) following reports of a man acting aggressively towards passengers and railway staff,” a spokesperson said.
“Officers attended and a man was arrested on suspicion of two public order offences and a racially aggravated public order offence.”
The spokesperson added there had been “no charge at this time” with “enquiries ongoing”.