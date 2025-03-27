Police spotted arresting three males for 'fighting' at Portsmouth train station
Police were spotted arresting three men at Portsmouth and Southsea train station on Wednesday evening following a reported “fight”.
Witnesses believed a scrap had taken place on a train that spilled out onto the station afterwards around 8pm.
Police attended the scene and were seen detaining the males - one of whom was shouting as he was arrested.
An eyewitness said: “One male was brought out in handcuffs shouting, one was already in the van and then another was brought out the main entrance into a car.”
Police have been contacted for details.