Hunt for 'very skinny' daylight robber with 'hunch' in Portsmouth who attacked woman

Police are hunting for a “very skinny” daylight robber who walks with a “hunch” after a woman was forced to wrestle off a man who tried to steal her mobile phone on a Portsmouth street.

Police want to find this man | Hants police

The victim, aged in her 30s, was approached by a man near to the Smart Stop on Fratton Road, Fratton, who demanded she hand over her mobile phone just after 4pm on Sunday 16 February. But despite being attacked, the brave woman managed to fight off the menace.

“The man reportedly grabbed the woman, but she fought him off and he ran away towards Fratton train station. The woman sustained a minor injury to her finger during the incident,” police said.

“Following an earlier appeal for information, we are now issuing an image of a man we would like to speak to in relation to this matter. Do you recognise him or his clothing?”

Police said he is described as white, aged in his late 30s to early 40s who was about 5ft 7in with fair, strawberry blonde hair and had a “very skinny build” and “walks with a slight hunch”.

“If you have any information which could help us with our enquiries, or were driving in the area at the time and have any dash-cam footage which would assist us, please report this to us,” police added.

To report information call 101 quoting reference number 44250072107 or go online to https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/