Identity of body discovered in woodland now revealed by police

The identity of a body discovered in woodland has now been revealed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information | Hants police

Ernest Konrad Deputat’s body was found on the afternoon of Wednesday 8 October at Southampton Common. His family have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers as police continue to investigate his death.

The body of the 45-year-old from Southampton was located in a wooded area close to the wildlife reserve in the centre of the common, north of the Ornamental Lake and to the right of Green Path.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Gillooly, said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with Ernest’s family at this unimaginably difficult time. We will continue to support them.

“Our hard work will also continue as we remain focused on determining Ernest’s final movements, so that we can achieve answers and justice for his family."

If you have any information or footage from Southampton Common and surrounding area from Saturday 6 September, please call 101 and quote incident number 44250456238. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.