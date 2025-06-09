A carriageway has been fully reopened after a woman’s body was discovered.

Part of the A31 westbound near the M27 was shut this morning due to a police investigation. National Highways South East issued an update on social media.

Yajaira Castro Mendez | PA/Met Police

They said: “All lanes are now open on the A31 westbound between M27 and A338 in Ringwood. The Hampshire police led incident is now concluded. Delays in the area should ease now.”

The body of Yajaira Castro Mendez was found at 6pm on Saturday evening (June 7) by the A31 westbound at Bolderwood in the New Forest - a few miles away from where it joins the M27. A screen was put up so officers could investigate the scene. Severe traffic delays were reported throughout the weekend.

Ms Mendez, 46, from Ilford in east London, was reported missing on 31 May. On Friday, a man known to Yajaira appeared in court charged with her murder and was remanded into custody.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Detectives investigating the disappearance of Yajaira Castro Mendez have very sadly discovered a body.

“While we await formal identification, Yajaira’s family have been informed and continue to be supported by specialist officers. Yajaira went missing from Ilford on Thursday, 29 May.”

In an update issued at 8.28am, National Highways said there was approximately five miles of congestion during rush hour, with delays exceeding 45 minutes.