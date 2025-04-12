'Idiot' cyclist spotted riding bike on busy M27 as police intervene
The rider caused outrage from drivers after he was caught peddling along the eastbound carriageway near Whiteley around 6pm. Cyclists are not allowed on motorways according to the Highway Code.
Police were forced to intervene and were seen reprimanding the man who had somehow found his way onto the motorway that has thousands of motorists using it every day.
The cyclist was uninjured but fears were raised from people on social media of the dire consequences of a bike being on the motorway, with one person branding them an “idiot”.
A police spokesperson said the incident was reported just after 6pm before adding: “Officers helped the cyclist safely leave the area.” The man was not arrested.