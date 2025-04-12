'Idiot' cyclist spotted riding bike on busy M27 as police intervene

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Apr 2025, 12:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An “idiot” cyclist was spotted riding their bike on the busy M27 during Friday evening rush hour.

M27M27
M27 | NH

The rider caused outrage from drivers after he was caught peddling along the eastbound carriageway near Whiteley around 6pm. Cyclists are not allowed on motorways according to the Highway Code.

Police were forced to intervene and were seen reprimanding the man who had somehow found his way onto the motorway that has thousands of motorists using it every day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The cyclist was uninjured but fears were raised from people on social media of the dire consequences of a bike being on the motorway, with one person branding them an “idiot”.

A police spokesperson said the incident was reported just after 6pm before adding: “Officers helped the cyclist safely leave the area.” The man was not arrested.

Click here to find out about The News’ emails and get our headlines delivered to your inbox

Related topics:M27
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice