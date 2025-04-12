'Idiot' cyclist spotted riding bike on busy M27 as police intervene

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An “idiot” cyclist was spotted riding their bike on the busy M27 during Friday evening rush hour.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M27 | NH

The rider caused outrage from drivers after he was caught peddling along the eastbound carriageway near Whiteley around 6pm. Cyclists are not allowed on motorways according to the Highway Code.

Police were forced to intervene and were seen reprimanding the man who had somehow found his way onto the motorway that has thousands of motorists using it every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cyclist was uninjured but fears were raised from people on social media of the dire consequences of a bike being on the motorway, with one person branding them an “idiot”.

A police spokesperson said the incident was reported just after 6pm before adding: “Officers helped the cyclist safely leave the area.” The man was not arrested.