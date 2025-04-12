Man fights for life after mysterious crash where car left road
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The single-vehicle collision happened on the Templars Way, Chandler’s Ford, about 12.10pm on Friday 11 April when a red Honda Jazz left the carriageway near the junction with Montgomery Road.
Police said the male driver was currently in a serious condition having been taken by ambulance to Southampton General Hospital.
“As part of our investigation, we would like to hear from anyone who was in the area or witnessed the collision, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath,” a police spokesperson said.
“Anyone who saw what happened or has any information, including dash cam footage that may assist our enquiries, is asked to call 101 quoting the reference 44250158189.”
Alternatively, go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.