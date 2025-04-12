Man fights for life after mysterious crash where car left road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man is fighting for his life after a mysterious crash that saw his vehicle veer off a road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage following a road traffic collision in Halifax in which a man suffered potentially life-changing injuries.

The single-vehicle collision happened on the Templars Way, Chandler’s Ford, about 12.10pm on Friday 11 April when a red Honda Jazz left the carriageway near the junction with Montgomery Road.

Police said the male driver was currently in a serious condition having been taken by ambulance to Southampton General Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of our investigation, we would like to hear from anyone who was in the area or witnessed the collision, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath,” a police spokesperson said.

“Anyone who saw what happened or has any information, including dash cam footage that may assist our enquiries, is asked to call 101 quoting the reference 44250158189.”

Alternatively, go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/