Police arrest boy, 16, following vicious Portsmouth park stabbing

Police have arrested a boy after a teenager was stabbed with a zombie knife at a Portsmouth park.

Clarkes Road following a knife incident. Picture on Wednesday 25th June 2025. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Police were into their third day of hunting for perpetrators of a vicious attack at Kingston Park, next to Clarkes Road in Fratton, at 6.57pm on Tuesday 24 June. Now the force has said a 16-year-old boy has been arrested.

The disturbing attack saw a large blade wedged into the arm of a 19-year-old man who was taken to hospital for treatment – and has since been discharged. A 17-year-old boy was bitten on the arm and received treatment. They were involved in an altercation with three other teenagers who they are believed to have known, police said.

Now the force has revealed they have made an arrest following frantic searches for nearly three days. A spokesperson said: “Our investigation remains ongoing and as part of enquiries, a 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He remains in custody at this time.

“We would like to reassure residents that we are investigating this incident as a priority, and you may see a heightened police presence in the area whilst officers conduct enquiries and patrols.

“If you saw what happened or have any information that could assist our investigation into this incident, please call 101 quoting 44250278923. You can also submit information to us online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/”

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org