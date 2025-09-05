A man has suffered serious injuries after being attacked with a “pole-like” object in Portsmouth.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man in his 50s received treatment in hospital following the attack which took place just before 6.30pm on Wednesday, September 3, on Kingston Road. As well as being attacked with the pole-like object he also suffered slashing injuries to his face.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We received a report that just before 6.30pm on Wednesday 3 September, a man in his 50s had been seriously assaulted on Kingston Road in Portsmouth.

“It was reported that the man had been hit by another man with a pole-like object and had also received a slashing injury to his face during the incident. He was later taken to hospital for treatment for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

“An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”