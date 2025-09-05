Investigation launched after man seriously assaulted with "pole-like object" in Portsmouth
The man in his 50s received treatment in hospital following the attack which took place just before 6.30pm on Wednesday, September 3, on Kingston Road. As well as being attacked with the pole-like object he also suffered slashing injuries to his face.
Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We received a report that just before 6.30pm on Wednesday 3 September, a man in his 50s had been seriously assaulted on Kingston Road in Portsmouth.
“It was reported that the man had been hit by another man with a pole-like object and had also received a slashing injury to his face during the incident. He was later taken to hospital for treatment for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
“An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”