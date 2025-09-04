Southsea man jailed for five years after violent attack where he told victim he'd “slit his throat if he called the police”
Stephen Reed, 53, of Auckland Road East, was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday, August 29, with the victim telling the court he was too scared to leave his house following the attack.
The incident took place on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 10.45pm with a member of the public flagging down officers after they discovered a man with serious facial injuries on Cornwallis Crescent in Portsmouth. The 51-year-old victim was already on the phone to the ambulance but he had severe swelling and abrasions to his face with the swelling as such that his pupils were no longer visible.
The attack had happened at a nearby address with Reed repeatedly punching the victim and strangling him with a dog collar. He then threatened to “slit his throat if he called the police”.
Police subsequently arrested Reed and charged him with grievous bodily harm with intent. He was found guilty by a jury at a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday, May 1, 2025.
At court, the victim spoke of the impact the attack had on him. He said: “This incident has really affected my mental health, causing it to deteriorate. My anxiety, depression and panic attacks have got worse.
“For example, I went out to the cash point yesterday and I had a panic attack. I was sweating and thinking in my head where is he? Who is going to attack me next? I am too scared to go out”.
The police hailed the verdict saying it sent a “clear message” to anyone involved in violent crime.
Investigating officer DC Amy Thatcher said, “Reed’s actions have had a significant impact on his victim, who has now recovered from his injuries. This sentence sends a clear message to anyone involved in serious violence in Portsmouth that we will relentlessly pursue you to secure justice for your victims.
“I really do hope that this sentence helps the victim to be able to move on with his life safe in the knowledge that Reed is in prison and that justice has been served”.