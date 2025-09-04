A Southsea man has been jailed for five years after beating a man so badly that the victim’s pupils were no longer visible due to the swelling on his face.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Reed, 53, of Auckland Road East, was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday, August 29, with the victim telling the court he was too scared to leave his house following the attack.

The incident took place on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 10.45pm with a member of the public flagging down officers after they discovered a man with serious facial injuries on Cornwallis Crescent in Portsmouth. The 51-year-old victim was already on the phone to the ambulance but he had severe swelling and abrasions to his face with the swelling as such that his pupils were no longer visible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attack had happened at a nearby address with Reed repeatedly punching the victim and strangling him with a dog collar. He then threatened to “slit his throat if he called the police”.

Stephen Reed, 53, of Auckland Road East in Southsea, has been jailed for five years for causing grievous bodily harm with intent. | Hampshire Police

Police subsequently arrested Reed and charged him with grievous bodily harm with intent. He was found guilty by a jury at a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

At court, the victim spoke of the impact the attack had on him. He said: “This incident has really affected my mental health, causing it to deteriorate. My anxiety, depression and panic attacks have got worse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For example, I went out to the cash point yesterday and I had a panic attack. I was sweating and thinking in my head where is he? Who is going to attack me next? I am too scared to go out”.

The police hailed the verdict saying it sent a “clear message” to anyone involved in violent crime.

Investigating officer DC Amy Thatcher said, “Reed’s actions have had a significant impact on his victim, who has now recovered from his injuries. This sentence sends a clear message to anyone involved in serious violence in Portsmouth that we will relentlessly pursue you to secure justice for your victims.

“I really do hope that this sentence helps the victim to be able to move on with his life safe in the knowledge that Reed is in prison and that justice has been served”.