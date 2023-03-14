Adam Cox left his partner ‘petrified’ after launching into a violent attack lasting up to three hours at their Gosport home on November 12 last year. The drunk 43-year-old returned from the pub late in the evening before his behaviour became increasingly erratic.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how the female was upstairs in bed as Cox was downstairs struggling to order a takeaway. After going to help, the woman saw Cox’s mobile phone ‘fly towards her’ before narrowly missing her.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

‘He became angry and started shouting at her,’ prosecutor Martyn Booth said. ‘She was confused as she had not done anything.’

After the woman left the room, Cox picked up a knife and followed her before a struggle took place. ‘He grabbed her arm and was holding the knife. He was on top of her and they were still struggling,’ Mr Booth said. ‘The knife was six inches from her face and the blade was pointing towards her.’

At this point during the attack, Cox said: ‘I love you so much, why do you not love me?’

He then put the knife down and walked into the kitchen and started punching the wall. The woman made a makeshift bed in the living room when Cox lashed out again. ‘He pushed her back causing her to stumble. She fell back over the sofa onto the floor,’ Mr Booth said. The woman was eventually able to call police after the pair were ‘tussling’ on the floor.

The victim, speaking after her ordeal, said: ‘I was petrified for my safety. I thought he was going to use (the knife) against me.’

James Caldwell, defending, said there was ‘mental health deterioration at play’ with Cox, a landscape gardener. He had since been engaging with a community mental health team.

