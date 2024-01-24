Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said the incident happened when two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, had been assaulted on Rowborough Road, Southampton, on the evening of Wednesday 17 January. Officers reported the man in his 20s was then forced into a car against his will. Neither victim was seriously hurt.

A police spokesperson said: “As part of our enquiries, specialist officers attended an address on Sycamore Road in Shirley Warren at 1.30am on Saturday (20 January) and arrested a 20-year-old man from Southampton. The man - Lloyd Baker, of Coxford Road, has now been charged with assault, kidnap and possession of an offensive weapon.

“A second man, 23-year-old Albie Samways of Wimpson Lane, has also been charged with assault and kidnap. Both are due to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 24 January).