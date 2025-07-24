An actor that played a beloved character in a long-running ITV police drama has helped police apprehend a suspect in real life.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeff Stewart played PC Reg Hollis in The Bill for over 900 episodes between 1984 and 2008 and demonstrated that he had picked up a police instinct when playing the character.

Police were in pursuit of a suspected shoplifter in Southampton following an incident at a Co-op on Ocean Way, Southampton yesterday (July 23). The possible shoplifter fled on his bike before crashing. As officers attempted to make the arrest, Jeff was on hand to sit on the suspects legs and assist.

Jeff Stewart, who played Reg Hollis in The Bill, helped police arrest a suspected shoplifter in Southampton. | Hampshire Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southampton Police said on Facebook: “ Officers from Bargate NPT were in town when they were alerted by staff at Co-op in Ocean Way to a suspected shoplifter, who attempted to make good his escape on a bicycle. He then proceeded to fly over the handlebars of said bicycle, before officers pounced to make their arrest.

“To their surprise, local TV legend Jeff Stewart came to their aid by sitting on the suspect’s legs while officers put him in cuffs! Now retired after 24 years in The Bill – but he’s still got it!”

The Bill was a popular long running police drama series which lasted 26 seasons and 2,425 episodes. The series was eventually cancelled in 2010.