"They are teaching them discipline" - Leigh Park Boxing Club wins funding from Police and Crime Commissioner for role in keeping children away from crime

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Sep 2025, 16:00 BST
A boxing club in Leigh Park has been awarded funding by the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) to help provide scholarships for disadvantaged young people.

Leigh Park Boxing Club on Dunsbury Way bid for the £12,900 of funding from the ASB Safer Communities Fund to help them continue to support young people in the area. PCC Donna Jones was delighted to be able to provide the funds and credited the clubs ”fantastically committed coaches” for their role in getting children off the streets.

PCC Donna Jones with members and coaches from Leigh Park Amateur Boxing Club, along with Deputy PCC Alex Rennie.placeholder image
The club is run by former ABA heavyweight champion Bill Bessey, who also joined the club as a child. The PCC praised the club for helping provide discipline and structure, alongside mentorship to steer young people away from criminal activity.

Donna Jones, said: “I’m really pleased to be able to fund Leigh Park Amateur Boxing Club on the edge of Havant. Leigh Park is an area of deep deprivation in Hampshire, where unfortunately too many young people are involved in crime, in particular, anti-social behaviour.

“This boxing club is being driven by some fantastically committed coaches who are bringing children in, and in some cases giving them free access to sports coaching.

PCC Donna Jones with Billy Bessey, who runs Leigh Park Amateur Boxing Club.placeholder image
“They are getting them trained up as amateur boxers, they are teaching them discipline, but the most important thing is that they are getting them off the streets and they are surrounding them with positive male and female mentors.

“I’m really pleased as Police and Crime Commissioner to be able to fund this brilliant programme. Long may those volunteers at Leigh Park ABC continue to inspire young people across the area.”

The funding will be used to provide scholarships for disadvantaged young people who need to train and refocus, as well as assisting with rising rent costs.

