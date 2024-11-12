Police update on woman with life threatening injuries amid attempted murder arrest

Police have given an update over a woman fighting for her life who suffered a severe head injury.

As reported, Emma Watts was in a critical condition at Southampton General Hospital with it understood she was put in an induced coma.

Paul Watts, understood to be her husband who she lived with, has been charged with attempting to murder the 37-year-old woman in Cinderford Close, Paulsgrove, on Thursday October 31. She was airlifted to hospital around 3pm after an incident which saw police and paramedics swarm to the scene.

Giving an update into the probe, a police spokesperson told The News Ms Watts “remains in hospital in a serious condition”. There are no new developments with the investigation, the spokesperson added.

Watts did not enter a plea when he previously appeared in court with the case sent to Portsmouth Crown Court on December 2. He was remanded in custody.

A police statement previously said: “We were called to Cinderford Close in Portsmouth on Thursday following an incident where concerns were raised for a 37-year-old woman.

“The woman remains at Southampton General Hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening, injuries.”