A motorcyclist in his 60s has suffered a serious injury following a crash which blocked a carriageway.

Emergency services rushed to the A3 southbound earlier this morning (January 31). The collision took place between the B2070 in Buriton and Charlton Lane in Clanfield.

The entire southbound route was closed for a period of time while emergency services worked at the scene.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: “We were called around 9.20am to a report of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle. The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 60s, suffered a serious injury to his right leg.”

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel reported that the route was fully cleared at 11.01am. The traffic monitoring system said heavy delays continued to impact drivers after the carriageway was reopened.