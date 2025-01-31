Man in his 60s seriously injured after motorbike crash on A3 near Clanfield
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services rushed to the A3 southbound earlier this morning (January 31). The collision took place between the B2070 in Buriton and Charlton Lane in Clanfield.
The entire southbound route was closed for a period of time while emergency services worked at the scene.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: “We were called around 9.20am to a report of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle. The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 60s, suffered a serious injury to his right leg.”
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel reported that the route was fully cleared at 11.01am. The traffic monitoring system said heavy delays continued to impact drivers after the carriageway was reopened.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.