A woman whose dogs savaged a pensioner has been jailed after ignoring warnings about her “vicious” animals.

Vic Franklin, 79, had to have his arm and leg amputated after being attacked by Chloe Taylor’s two rottweilers Ziggy and Daisy in Lewes Close in Bognor Regis where he was walking his own dog on August 18 2023.

After receiving a number of 999 calls from concerned members of public, specialist firearms officers were swiftly deployed to the scene and granted authority to bring the dogs safely under control. Firearms were discharged and both dogs were confirmed deceased.

Taylor, 27, was sentenced to 27 months’ imprisonment; while her partner Matthew Roberts, 30, was handed a suspended prison sentence of 12 months and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

It comes after Portsmouth Crown Court heard Taylor and Roberts, from Chichester, had ignored a series of warnings over the aggression shown by the dogs by locals, council and police.

The couple had both previously pleaded guilty to charges of being the owner or person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and causing injury, contrary to section 3(1) and (4) of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991. Both defendants were made subject to a banning order, which prohibits them from owning a dog for 10 years.

Following the savage attack Mr Franklin spent several months in hospital, where he underwent major operations including amputations to his left leg, right arm and left hand. But in spite of the significant physical and mental challenges, he still manages to look on the bright side of life.

Watch a full interview with Vic, including the moment he meets Mr Jones for the first time since the attack embedded in this story.

“I’ve always got a smile on my face,” he said. “I get down at times, but then I think to myself ‘no, I’m not having this’. At times I get sentimental and I do have a little bit of a tear, but I pull myself out of it and carry on.”

Vic has heaped praise on the emergency services, hospital staff, and his family and friends who continue to support him. And he was especially thankful to local resident Jim Jones, who happened to witness the incident and bravely intervened to prevent the dogs from attacking him further. Mr Jones was put forward for a Sheriffs award, recognising his life-saving actions.

Investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Ali Hutchings, said: “Vic Franklin is a remarkable man who has shown tremendous courage in spite of the horrific attack he endured. The level of spirit and determination he has shown throughout is nothing short of inspirational, and we continue to wish him well.

“Nobody should have to expect to defend themselves when they go out to walk their dog close to their home. And while the vast majority of dog owners are responsible, this case demonstrates the severe consequences of those who are not.

“I am glad the two defendants took full responsibility for their actions – pleading guilty at an earlier hearing – and I hope this result brings some closure to Vic and his family.”