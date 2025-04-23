Man accused of murdering woman in Havant appears in court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man accused of murdering a woman in Havant has appeared in court.

Police have been in Timsbury Crescent, Havant, on April 18, 2025, following the discovery of a woman's body. Picture: Sarah Standing (180425-4318) | Sarah Standing

Norbert Maiksner, 48, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court after a body of a female in her 40s was discovered at the defendant’s address in Timsbury Crescent, Havant, last Thursday (April 17). He faces charges of murder and child neglect.

During the brief hearing at court, the defendant only spoke to confirm his name. No pleas were entered with the case adjourned for a pre-trial hearing on June 2. He was remanded in custody.

A police statement on Monday said: “As per our previous update, Norbert Maiksner appeared at East Hampshire Remand Court in Portsmouth today (Monday April, 21) charged with murder. A second charge relating to child neglect has also been laid against Maiksner.”

Police were initially called after reports of a male walking alone along the M40 close to junction 3 near High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire. After the report came in at 9.42am on April 17, police searched the house and found a body of a woman in her 40s. Her next of kin were informed.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers worked at the scene and were spotted at the address the following day. Pictures from the scene show the property entrance was cordoned off.