Man arrested after M3 chase resulting in drugs and cash being seized
The incident happened when officers noticed suspicious activity linked to a blue Hyundai car on North Walls, Winchester, at around 2am on 23 October.
Police said: “The driver failed to stop at the scene and drove out of the city centre. Officers followed the vehicle on the M3 northbound, and it eventually came to a stop near Dummer. The driver was located nearby.
“Officers carried out a search of the vehicle and located suspected Class A and Class B drugs and more than £900 in cash. All items, including the car, were seized.”
An 18-year-old man from Hamble was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle dangerously, failing to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by constable / traffic warden and driving a vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.
He was also arrested for drug related offences which included acquiring / using / possessing criminal property, being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.