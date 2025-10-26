Man arrested after M3 chase resulting in drugs and cash being seized

A man was arrested after he was allegedly caught with drugs and cash following a police chase along the M3.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

The incident happened when officers noticed suspicious activity linked to a blue Hyundai car on North Walls, Winchester, at around 2am on 23 October.

Police said: “The driver failed to stop at the scene and drove out of the city centre. Officers followed the vehicle on the M3 northbound, and it eventually came to a stop near Dummer. The driver was located nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers carried out a search of the vehicle and located suspected Class A and Class B drugs and more than £900 in cash. All items, including the car, were seized.”

An 18-year-old man from Hamble was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle dangerously, failing to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by constable / traffic warden and driving a vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.

He was also arrested for drug related offences which included acquiring / using / possessing criminal property, being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.