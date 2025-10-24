Violent Havant shoplifter who unleashed terror on Gosport shops dumped behind bars

A violent shoplifter who unleashed terror on shops in Gosport has been dumped behind bars.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Nathan Hobbs, 36, has been jailed for 24 weeks after a series of shoplifting raids where over £1,000 worth of goods were taken. He was also found guilty of theft of a bicycle and assaulting a shop worker.

Hobbs, of Littlepark Avenue, Havant, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court and was found guilty of Theft of a pedal cycle in Gosport on 5 July, theft from a shop at Alldays in Gosport on 28 September, theft from a shop and common assault at the Southern Co-Operative in Gosport on 5 October, two counts of theft from a shop at Waitrose in Gosport on 7 October and theft from a shop at Waitrose in Gosport on 8 October.

His litany of offences also included theft from a shop at Waitrose in Gosport on 10 October, theft from a shop and assault by beating at the Co-Operative in Gosport on 8 October, theft from a shop at the Co-Operative in Gosport on 10 October, theft from a shop at the Co-Operative in Gosport on 11 October and two counts of theft from a shop at Tesco Express in Gosport on 15 October.

Neighbourhoods Inspector Jabr Shaladan said: “We know shoplifting has a huge impact on businesses, shop workers, and the wider community. Everyone deserves to feel safe at work and I hope this result reassures the local community that we will do all we can to put offenders before the courts.

“We want to stop this type of behaviour, and encourage businesses affected to please keep reporting crimes to us so we can relentlessly pursue those responsible.

“If you are a shop owner or staff member, please continue to report any shopliftings to us. We take all reports of shoplifting incredibly seriously and with your information, we can take action, including arresting and charging suspects and convicting offenders at court.”

You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website. If a crime is in progress, please call 999.