M3 crash sees "long delays" as "all lanes stopped" causing Friday rush hour headache for drivers
The incident happened southbound during rush hour between junction 6 and 7. Drivers are being warned to allow extra time for journeys.
AA Traffic News said: “Long delays and all lanes stopped due to crash on M3 Southbound from J6 (Basingstoke) to J7 A30 Winchester Road (Basingstoke South / Dummer). Congestion to J5 (Hook). The A30 London Road around Hook is also congested as traffic seeks an alternative.”
National Highways said: “One (of three) lanes closed on the #M3 in #Hampshire (southbound) between J6 and J7 due to a multi vehicle collision. Delays are currently 60 minutes above normal travel time, please allow extra time for your journey. “