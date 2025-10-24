A crash on the M3 motorway is causing “long delays” of around an hour - with “all lanes stopped”.

The incident happened southbound during rush hour between junction 6 and 7. Drivers are being warned to allow extra time for journeys.

AA Traffic News said: “Long delays and all lanes stopped due to crash on M3 Southbound from J6 (Basingstoke) to J7 A30 Winchester Road (Basingstoke South / Dummer). Congestion to J5 (Hook). The A30 London Road around Hook is also congested as traffic seeks an alternative.”

National Highways said: “One (of three) lanes closed on the #M3 in #Hampshire (southbound) between J6 and J7 due to a multi vehicle collision. Delays are currently 60 minutes above normal travel time, please allow extra time for your journey. “