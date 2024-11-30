A busy A road remains closed in West Sussex as police confirm that a man dies in the collision in the early hours of the morning.

The A27 westbound remains closed from Fontwell roundabout after a serious multi-vehicle collision on Saturday, November 30. Police have confirmed that a 38-year-old man from Rustington was confirmed dead at the scene.

Sussex Police posted on social media: “Just after midnight today (November 30), officers responded to a road traffic collision on the A27, in the westbound carriageway in Fontwell, Arundel.

“Three vehicles were involved in the serious collision, and sadly, a 38-year-old man from Rustington was confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

“The drivers of the other two vehicles and three passengers sustained minor injuries and were assessed by paramedics. A diversion remains in place around Fontwell roundabout, and we ask those travelling to avoid the area at this time.“

The police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or has footage, to get in contact with them. This can be done by emailing them on [email protected], or by calling 101 quoting Operation Vizsla.

The A27 was closed in both directions this morning but the eastbound lane has now been reopened.