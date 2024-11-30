A man from Southsea has been arrested after police officers spotted a vehicle of interest while visiting a shoplifting hotspot.

Plain clothed and uniformed police officers attended Ocean Retail Park yesterday (Friday, November 29) to target shoplifters. In doing so they spotted a vehicle of interest and arrested a 31-year-old man from Southsea on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified.

Investigations are also ongoing regarding items found in the car that were potentially stolen.

Portsmouth Police posted on Facebook: “ Yesterday, the teams carried out a plain clothes and uniformed operation in Ocean Retail Park, an area that has been identified as a hotspot for shoplifters. During the operation, a vehicle of interest was identified and found to contain suspected stolen goods.

“Officers checked the occupants details and the driver, a 31 year-old man from Southsea, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified. He has been released under investigation whilst enquiries are ongoing. Enquiries are also ongoing in relation to the suspected stolen goods.”

The operation also led to officers “ gathering helpful intelligence around shoplifting in the area “ and they will be performing similar operations in the coming weeks.