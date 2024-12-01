Man dies on the Isle of Wight after his car went into the sea - police release witness appeal
The man in his 40s from Ryde was pronounced dead at the scene after is car went into the water near Shore Road, Gunard on Saturday, November 30. RNLI lifeboats participated in an extensive search once it was reported a car had gone into the water, including a coastguard helicopter from Lee-on-the-Solent.
The driver was the only person found inside the vehicle. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal incident on the Isle of Wight last night (30 November).
“Police were called at 11.28pm on Saturday, November 30 to a report that a car had entered the water near Shore Road, Gurnard. The driver of a Ford Mondeo – a man in his 40s from Ryde – was the only person inside the vehicle and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
“His next of kin has been informed by our officers. Officers are carrying out enquiries to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and would like to speak to anyone with information.”
Police are asking anyone with information to call 101 quoting reference 44240522671 or to report online at: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/