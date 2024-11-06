A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into a series of burglaries that “struck fear” into Stubbington and Gosport.

Chief Inspector Marcus Kennedy, District Commander for Fareham and Gosport | Habibur Rahman

The 24-year-old, from Gosport, was arrested yesterday evening (Monday 5 November) on suspicion of a number of offences. These included a burglary at a house in St Nicholas Avenue, Gosport, between midnight and 5.30am on Monday 4 November. Rings, cash, and some airsoft equipment were stolen.

A burglary at a house in Gosport Road, Stubbington, on Monday 4 November in which Jewellery was stolen, while a burglary at a house in Village Close, Stubbington, overnight on Sunday 3 November into Monday 4 November in which a purse was stolen.

There was also a burglary at a house in Totland Road, Gosport, overnight on 4 November into 5 November, in which a wallet and an Xbox controller were stolen. A burglary at a house in Magennis Close, Gosport, overnight on 4 November into 5 November, in which Playstation controllers and a moped were taken was reported. The moped was later found dumped in a pond.

Another Burglary at a house in Virginia Park Road, Gosport, on 15 October in which a bicycle, headphones and money were stolen. There was also a burglary at a house in Hill Park Road, Gosport, on 15 October in which a bicycle was taken. The bike was later located in a nearby alleyway. Another burglary was reported at a flat in Mantle Close, Gosport, on 20 September in which two bicycles, some cash and cigarettes were stolen. One of the bikes was subsequently located near to a neighbouring property.

Vehicle interferences in Village Close and in Northways, Stubbington, were reported on 4 November. The arrested man remains in custody at this time.

Chief Inspector Marcus Kennedy, District Commander for Fareham and Gosport, said: “Having spoken to some people directly who live in the Stubbington area in particular, I know how these incidents have struck fear into the community. Burglary leaves people feeling unsafe in their own homes, and I want to reassure residents across Fareham and Gosport that we are investigating these incidents thoroughly.

“The efforts of police teams including the Area Crime Team, investigations, and response officers have enabled us to make an arrest and we will keep you updated as this investigation progresses.

“In the meantime, we are keen to hear from anyone who has information about these incidents specifically, but also about any suspicious activity that is going on in your neighbourhood. It’s so important to report this to us so we can get a clear understanding of what is happening and where – this allows us to focus our resources, develop intelligence and ultimately establish what is causing you the most concern.”

Contact police on 101, quoting Operation Inquisitive.You can also submit information online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org