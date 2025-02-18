Man beaten and robbed of cash during brazen broad daylight robbery in car park

A man was beaten and robbed of cash during a brazen broad daylight robbery in a car park.

Police appeal.

A 34-year-old man reported being assaulted by a man in Northgate Car Park, Chichester, shortly before 4pm on February 5 - leaving him with facial injuries. His mobile phone was damaged and a quantity of cash was stolen.

Sussex Police said an investigation was launched and a 45-year-old man from Bognor was arrested on suspicion of robbery. He has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information that could help, is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 842 of 05/02.