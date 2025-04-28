Man charged after teenager seriously injured in suspected Gosport stabbing
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police were called after a 19-year-old man was injured during an altercation at Gosport Precinct at around 10.15pm on Friday 25 April - with it alleged a knife was used during the assault, police said. He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are serious but not life-threatening.
Now Rhys Curtis, 24, of no fixed address, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and possession of a knife in a public place.
A police spokesperson said: “We are treating this as an isolated incident with no wider risk to the community, and following enquiries a man has now been charged.
“An 18-year-old man who was initially arrested as part of enquiries has since been released with no further action being taken against him.”
Curtis has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 28 April).