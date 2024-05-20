Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been charged with several dwelling burglaries across Hampshire and Dorset.

Andrew Donoghue, 41, of no fixed abode, will appear in court today after being charged with multiple offences. This includes six counts of burglary dwelling and theft, one count of burglary dwelling with intent to steal and one count of attempted burglary dwelling with intent to steal.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary received five reports of someone gaining entry into properties on May 17. They report that jewellery was taken from an address in Siskin Close, Bishop’s Waltham, two properties in Bernard Avenue, Four Marks, one house in Blackberry Lane, Four Marks, and a property in Warnford Road, Corhampton.

Pictured is Siskin Close, Bishop's Waltham. Picture: Google Street View.

Cash and vouchers were stolen from one of the Bernard Avenue properties. Someone also gained access to a property in Sandy Lane, Colehill, Dorset, on May 8, with police enquiries ongoing.

A person also made an attempt enter an address in Woodfield Drive, Winchester. Nothing was taken. Police report jewellery was stolen from a house in Harewood Avenue, Bournemouth, on April 24.