Man named and charged after popular lorry driver dies in fatal crash on M27 in Southampton

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 9th Oct 2024, 12:37 GMT
Police have charged a man after a male died in a fatal lorry crash on the M27.

Ross Alex Neiland, 38, from Littlehampton, will appear in court next month following the multi-vehicle collision earlier this year. Shortly after 12.30pm on February 21, a Mercedes lorry, Nissan Juke and Volkswagen Polo collided into each other in a frightening crash.

The lorry crashed into the gantry before bursting into flames hours later. The motorway was not fully reopened until two days later. Michal Kaminski 36, from Salisbury, Wiltshire, was pronounced dead at the scene by police. He was the lorry driver.

Michal Kaminski died in a fatal crash on the M27. | family/police
A man has been charged after a popular lorry driver was killed on the M27. Pic: Highways England

An inquest into the death of the popular lorry driver was opened earlier this year. Touching tributes were paid to Michal from his employer and loved ones. Police said Neiland has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death while uninsured, causing death while unfit through drink or drugs, and driving without a licence.

“He has been remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Crown Court on 1 November,” they added. Police also said a woman, Kerry Ann Pearce, has been punished in relation to the investigation. The force said: “Kerry Ann Pearce, 40, of Beach Road in Littlehampton, was charged with failing to provide a specimen and appeared at Southampton Magistrates Court on 7 October. She pleaded guilty and was handed a 12 month disqualification and £30 fine.”

Jasmin Green, who launched the Just Giving fundraiser to raise money for the family and is linked to Michal’s employer Salesmark West, gave a heart-warming tribute to him in March. She said: “Mike was a man who always wore a smile and for whom nothing was too much trouble. The hole he leaves in our team and the hearts of the people who knew him can never be filled. A uniquely kind, generous and larger-than-life character has been snatched from us.”

